Loretta Schultheis
Waretown - Loretta Lydia Schultheis (nee Samuelson), age 76, of Waretown passed away on Saturday March 7th, 2020 at her home. Born in Rockville Centre, NY she moved to Waretown in 1980. Loretta had worked for 26 years as a CHHA with Visiting Homecare Service, Toms River. She had a built-in toughness about her that those who knew her appreciated. She enjoyed going to the dock in Barnegat and listening to music.
Loretta was predeceased by her husband James in 1998 and her brother Harold Samuelson. Surviving are her sons Thomas Banul, Robert Banul and his wife Carrianne, Glenn Banul, Lisa Blair and her husband Timothy, and Annette Seymour. Also surviving are her seven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, her brother Allan Samuelson and his wife Gloria, one great-great niece and one great-great nephew and her loving cat Oreo.
A Viewing will be held on Thursday March 12th, 2020 from 2-4 and 7-9pm and again on Friday March 13th from 10am until the time of the service at 11am at Riggs Funeral Home, 130 North Main Street, Forked River, interment will follow in Ocean County Memorial Park, Waretown.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020