Loch Arbour - LORI ANNE O'GRADY GARLEY, 56, died surrounded by warmth and God's love on Wednesday April 29th. She grew up in Brielle, NJ and was a resident of Belmar for many years. Lori was a graduate of Rutgers University, earning her B.S. in Science Education. Lori taught science at Ocean Township and Lakewood High Schools. Her favorite subjects to teach were physics and chemistry. Lori's hobbies included playing the piano and caring for her pets.



Lori was predeceased by her parents, Catherine and James O'Grady. She is survived by her sister, Mary Ellen O'Grady Harvey and her husband Patrick; two nieces, Mary Catherine and Elizabeth; and nephew Patrick II.



All services are private. Interment will be in St. Catharine's Cemetery, Sea Girt.



For condolences please visit







