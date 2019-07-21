|
Lori Comer
Ocean Township - Lori Krivins Comer, age 52, passed away too soon on Friday, July 19, 2019. Raised in Interlaken, NJ, she earned both undergraduate and law degrees from the University of Pennsylvania. She married Marc J. Comer on her 24th birthday, November 24,1990, and they enjoyed 28 loving and devoted years of marriage. After several years as a practicing attorney, Lori retired to raise her two wonderful children, Brad and Julia.
Lori was predeceased by her parents, Harold and Thelma Krivins, of Interlaken. She is survived by her husband Marc and children Brad and Julia, all of Ocean Township, and her sister Jayne Maglone and her husband Thomas of Toms River.
A funeral service will be held at 1pm on Monday July 22nd, 2019, at Bloomfield-Cooper Jewish Chapels, Ocean. Interment will follow at Agudath Achim Cemetery, Neptune. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hadassah.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 21, 2019