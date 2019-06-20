Services
Damiano Funeral Home
191 Franklin Ave.
Long Branch, NJ 07740
732-222-2312
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Damiano Funeral Home
191 Franklin Ave.
Long Branch, NJ 07740
View Map
Service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Damiano Funeral Home
191 Franklin Ave.
Long Branch, NJ 07740
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lori Graham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lori E. Graham


1963 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lori E. Graham Obituary
Lori E. Graham

Long Branch - Lori Graham 56, entered into Eternal Peace on Monday, June 17, 2019. She was born March 27, 1963 and graduated from High School in 1981. Lori was a very kind person and a gentle soul; she had a loving and generous heart and always giving to others.

Visitation will be held on Friday, June 21 from 9 am until the time of the service at 11 am at the Damiano Funeral Home, 191 Franklin Ave in Long Branch. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 2310 Rt. 34 Suite 1D, Manasquan, NJ 08736. For the complete obituary please visit the web at www.damianofuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now