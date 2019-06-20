|
Lori E. Graham
Long Branch - Lori Graham 56, entered into Eternal Peace on Monday, June 17, 2019. She was born March 27, 1963 and graduated from High School in 1981. Lori was a very kind person and a gentle soul; she had a loving and generous heart and always giving to others.
Visitation will be held on Friday, June 21 from 9 am until the time of the service at 11 am at the Damiano Funeral Home, 191 Franklin Ave in Long Branch. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 2310 Rt. 34 Suite 1D, Manasquan, NJ 08736. For the complete obituary please visit the web at www.damianofuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 20, 2019