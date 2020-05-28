Lori Lowenstein Mase, of Westfield NJ, lost her valiant battle with cancer on May 25.She grew up in Deal, New Jersey on Lady Bess Drive. After graduating from Asbury Park High School she received a B.A. from Sarah Lawrence College and a Masters in Special Education from Kean University. A dedicated teacher, she retired after many years working in the Elizabeth public school district.Lori was a gifted singer and made the rounds on the cabaret circuit in NYC and continued to perform in numerous musical productions on the Jersey Shore throughout her life.Lori leaves behind five children, Joseph Clark, Samantha Mase, Jake Mase, and Nick Mase of Westfield, NJ , and Tyler Mase of Branchburg, NJ; her husband, Thomas Mase of Monroe Township, NJ; her mother, Toby Lowenstein of Boca Raton, FL; her two sisters, Gaye Lowenstein and partner Dori Friedman and Wendi Lowenstein Jacobson and husband Eric all of Los Angeles, CA; her Uncle Larry and Aunt Laurie Lowenstein of Red Bank, NJ; and many, many heartbroken nephews, cousins, and longtime friends. Lori was predeceased by her brother, Cary and her father, Daniel.Due to Covid19, a memorial will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Education Fund that has been set up for Lori's youngest sons: