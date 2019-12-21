|
Lori Stone
Brick - Lori Ann Stone, age 60, passed away on Monday, December 18, 2019, at her home in Brick. Born in Philadelphia, PA, she has resided in Brick for most of her life. Lori was a proud member of the community for over 40 years as owner of "The Cozy Kitchen" Restaurant in Brick. Surviving are her parents, Vincent C. Cupo, Sr. and Loretta Maffatone Cupo of Brick; her loving companion of 21 years, Christopher Koch; her sons, Phillip Stone and his wife, Rebecca of Lanoka Harbor and Alexander Stone and his wife, Jessica of Toms River; Allison and Kevin Koch of Brick; her brother, Vincent C. Cupo, Jr. and his wife, Dawn; her sister, Donna Terkildsen and her husband, Robert; her four nephews, Robert, Stephen, Michael and Peter and families; and her two grandchildren, Benjamin and Michael Stone. Viewing will be held on Sunday, December 22nd, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. at O'Brien Funeral Home, 505 Burnt Tavern Rd, Brick. A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, December 23rd at 1:00 p.m. at Ascension RC Church, 501 Brinley Avenue, Bradley Beach. In Lieu of flowers donations can be made to American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215 or American Foundation for the Blind, 1401 S. Clark St., Ste. 730, Arlington, VA 22202.To send condolences please go to www.obrienfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Dec. 21, 2019