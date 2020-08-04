1/1
Lorie Cox
1947 - 2020
Lorie Cox

Dover - Lorie Marie Cox, 73, of Dover, and formerly of New Jersey, passed away suddenly at her home on Sunday, August 2, 2020.

Born in Newark, New Jersey on February 28, 1947, she was the daughter of the late Robert W. and Lorena M. (VanNess) Loveitt.

Lorie graduated from Columbia High School in Maplewood, New Jersey with the class of 1965. She later received her Bachelor's Degree in biology from Hood College Frederick, Maryland.

On July 26, 1969, she married Edward Cox of Dover. They recently celebrated their 51st wedding anniversary. She and Edward owned the former Cox's Deli in Dover. Lorie also worked as an analytical chemist at both Dover Chemical in Dover and MannKind in Danbury, Connecticut for many years.

In addition to Edward, she will be sadly missed by her daughters; Lisa M. (James) Cray and Kristin M. (Brian) Spurlock both formerly of Dover; two grandchildren, Drew and Luke Spurlock; three sisters, Robyn (Lloyd) Merithew, Cathy (Pete) Leffler, Susan (Jack) Kelleher; and her sister-in-law, Carol Hartman. As well as other family and friends.

In honoring Lorie's wishes, burial will take place at Rosedale Cemetery in Montclair, New Jersey. There will not be any public services or calling hours. To sign an online guestbook for Lorie, visit the obituary link on the funeral home's website.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Hood College, Office of Institutional Advancement, 401 Rosemont Avenue, Frederick, MD 21701.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Aug. 4 to Aug. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Toland-Herzig Funeral Homes & Crematory
803 N Wooster Ave
Dover, OH 44622
(330) 343-6132
