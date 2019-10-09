|
Rev. Dr. Lorna L. Wilson
Atlantic Highlands - Rev. Dr. Lorna L. Wilson, 64 of Atlantic Highlands, passed away unexpectedly at home on September 3, 2019. Lorna worked for AT & T for over 25 years. She also worked as a real estate agent and as an adjunct professor. Lorna had a passion for studying God's word. She earned a Masters of Divinity Degree and completed the Doctorate of Ministry for Transformational Preaching in May 2019. Her guiding scripture was "Walk worthy of the vocation to which ye are called." A memorial service will be held Saturday, October 12th at 1 pm at Pilgrim Baptist Church, 172 Shrewsbury Ave, Red Bank. Family & friends will gather at 12 pm at Pilgrim. Full obituary and condolences available online at www.LawsonFuneralService.com
Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 243 Broadway, Long Branch, NJ is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019