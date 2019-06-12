Services
Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home
3010 Ridgeway Road
Manchester, NJ 08759
(732) 657-5700
Manchester - Lorna M. Foster, 99, of Manchester, NJ, passed away on Monday June 11, 2019, at Shorrock Gardens in Brick, NJ. Born in Spring Lake, NJ, Lorna lived in Neptune City before moving to Manchester 28 years ago.

Lorna was predeceased by her husband of 68 years, Charles A. Foster, SCPO United States Navy, in 2017 and her granddaughter Amy Gray in 2004. She is survived by her daughter Marjorie Zaborney and her husband Tom, of Toms River, NJ, her granddaughter Lori Munn and her husband Cliff and her four great grandchildren, Chyann, Faun, Cody and Lance.

Family and friends are invited to the visitation at the Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home, 3010 Ridgeway Road, Manchester, NJ 08759, on Thursday from 2-4 pm, with a funeral service to be held at 3:45 pm. Private entombment will be private.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 12, 2019
