Lorraine C. Gallagher
Eatontown - Lorraine C. Gallagher 73 of Eatontown, NJ died Friday, February 28, 2020 at Jersey Shore Univ. Medical Center, Neptune. Born in Jersey City, NJ, Lorraine lived in Manasquan and later Rumson, where she raised her family, before moving to Eatontown. Lorraine worked as a legal and executive secretary most of her career. She was also a crossing guard in Rumson and most recently Eatontown. She was a huge animal lover and her beloved dog, Dingo, will miss her greatly. She enjoyed life and spending time with her family.
Lorraine was predeceased by her parents, Fritz and Carin Olander and her siblings, Carol, Kenneth, and Lennart Olander. Surviving are her children, Kimberly DeIudicibus and her husband Gerald of Brick, NJ, Christine Schmitt and her husband Joseph of Ocean, NJ, and James Gallagher and his wife Lorraine of Eatontown, NJ. She also leaves 7 grandchildren, Joseph, Elizabeth, Anthony, Matthew, Kathryn, James, and Nicholas and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Friday, March 6, 2020 from 2-4 & 7-9 PM at the O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy 35 at New Bedford Rd., Wall. Committal will be private. For more information or to send condolences please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Lorraine's name to , 501 St. Jude Pl. Memphis, TN 38105 or to Monmouth County ASPCA, 260 Wall St., Eatontown, NJ 07724.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 1 to Mar. 4, 2020