Lorraine Campbell
Lorraine Campbell passed away peacefully on the morning of May 2, 2020. She was 93 years old. Lorraine was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.
Born to Patrolman Michael Murphy and Cecilia Brasch Murphy, Lorraine was a Hoboken native who raised her family there. In later years she lived with her daughters in Manahawkin and finally in Toms River. She worked for many years at Steven's Institute of Technology in the Davidson Laboratory.
Lorraine was a devout Catholic and an active member of Sts. Peter and Paul Roman Catholic Church where she and her lifelong friend Mrs. Yolanda Frio served on the planning committee of the Sienna Club. She went on to serve as the treasurer of this organization. Lorraine also served as President of the St. Dominic Academy ACCAP Mother's Club and also served on several committees at Hudson Catholic. Lorraine was a pillar in the community and could often be sighted walking around town on any of her missions, always stopping to chat with friends or grabbing a bite at any of her favorite eateries. She could also be spotted at St. Mary's Hospital visiting friends and neighbors who needed some company.
Lorraine was the Matriarch of the Murphy family. She was predeceased by her loving sisters, Doris Edgar Gogliucci, Ceclia Ulrich, and Regina Leahy. There are many nieces and nephews who have loved her tremendously and will cherish her memory forever. Lorraine was predeceased by her husband, Charles Campbell, who was the love of her life.
Lorraine is survived by her six children, Lorrie Della Fave & Dr. Al Romano, Edward Campbell & Toni Campbell, Jane Blasiak & Dave Blasiak, Mary Ann Capetola & Frank Capetola, Joan Romano, and Charles Campbell ll, as well as by her brother in law, William Campbell and his wife Audrey. As a grandmother, she was blessed with 16 grandchildren whom she loved with all her heart. Dominick and Jaime Della Fave, Christopher Romano, Kimberly Campbell Fucci, Christopher and Michael Campbell, Mark and John Blasiak, Stephen, Michael and Danielle Capetola, Jillian Romano Prowitz, Justin Romano and Ricky Daly, and Michelle and Ryan Campbell. Lorraine also leaves behind 9 great-grandchildren. Giada Romano, Rose Calamoneri, Emily and Nicole Fucci, Marley and Layla Blasiak, John Joseph Blasiak, Emilia Rose, and Ariana Jade Prowitz.
The family will be planning a memorial service and celebration of her life as soon as it is safe to do so. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Lorraine's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (https://www.stjude.org/) or Autism Speaks, (https://www.autismspeaks.org/)
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 4 to May 5, 2020.