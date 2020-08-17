Lorraine (Esposito) Gregg
Freehold - Lorraine Gregg (née Esposito) passed away at her home in Freehold on August 15th, 2020. She was 73 years old. Lorraine was born November 27t, 1946 in Jersey City to Nicholas and Katherine Esposito. She raised her family in Freehold, where she was a self-employed interior designer but most of all took joy in being a stay at home mother. Lorraine continued to spend her retirement years in her beloved home.
Lorraine loved to laugh and have fun, whether it was a night out or a weekend in Atlantic City. She enjoyed spending time in her backyard by the pool with family, friends and "the cats". Most importantly she loved spoiling her grandchildren and putting smiles on their faces.
Lorraine was married to her devoted husband, Richard Gregg for 35 years. "Big Rich" predeceased Lorraine in 2018. Surviving is her son, Richard Gregg, his fiancé Kara Page and three grandchildren, Angelina, Giuliana and Gavin, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held at the Higgins Memorial Home, 20 Center Street, Freehold on Wednesday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. The Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated at St. Rose of Lima Church, Freehold on Thursday at 10 a.m. followed by interment at the parish cemetery.
In lieu of flowers please consider a memorial donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or The Monmouth County ASPCA.