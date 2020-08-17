1/1
Lorraine (Esposito) Gregg
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lorraine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lorraine (Esposito) Gregg

Freehold - Lorraine Gregg (née Esposito) passed away at her home in Freehold on August 15th, 2020. She was 73 years old. Lorraine was born November 27t, 1946 in Jersey City to Nicholas and Katherine Esposito. She raised her family in Freehold, where she was a self-employed interior designer but most of all took joy in being a stay at home mother. Lorraine continued to spend her retirement years in her beloved home.

Lorraine loved to laugh and have fun, whether it was a night out or a weekend in Atlantic City. She enjoyed spending time in her backyard by the pool with family, friends and "the cats". Most importantly she loved spoiling her grandchildren and putting smiles on their faces.

Lorraine was married to her devoted husband, Richard Gregg for 35 years. "Big Rich" predeceased Lorraine in 2018. Surviving is her son, Richard Gregg, his fiancé Kara Page and three grandchildren, Angelina, Giuliana and Gavin, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held at the Higgins Memorial Home, 20 Center Street, Freehold on Wednesday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. The Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated at St. Rose of Lima Church, Freehold on Thursday at 10 a.m. followed by interment at the parish cemetery.

In lieu of flowers please consider a memorial donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or The Monmouth County ASPCA.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Higgins Memorial Home
20 Center Street
Freehold, NJ 07728
(732) 462-0895
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Higgins Memorial Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved