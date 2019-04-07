Services
Manchester Memorial Funeral Home, LLC - Whiting
28 Schoolhouse Road
Whiting, NJ 08759
(732) 350-1950
Resources
More Obituaries for Lorraine Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lorraine H. Smith

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lorraine H. Smith Obituary
Lorraine H. Smith

Whiting - Lorraine H. Smith, 88, of Whiting, passed away peacefully Friday, April 5, 2019 at Whiting Healthcare Center. Born and raised in Jersey City, she lived in Holiday City, Toms River before moving to Whiting. Lorraine was a member of the Cedar Glen Lakes Garden Club and the Keswick Club Pool. She volunteered for home resales at Cedar Glen Lakes. Lorraine was a member of St. Stephen's Episcopal Church in Whiting.

She was predeceased by her husband, John J. Smith in 2008 and her son, Walter G. Smith in 2001. She is survived by three sons, Thomas J. Smith and his wife, Donna of Manahawkin, NJ, William J. Smith of Vernon, NJ and John C. Smith and his wife, Kathy of Wilmington, DE; one sister, Marjorie LaVista of Linden, NJ; four grandchildren, TJ and his wife, Sherri, Tyler, Kyla and Daniel and four great-grandchildren.

A Viewing will be held at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 180 Route 539, Whiting, NJ, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. followed by a Mass at 11 a.m. Interment will take place at 1:30 p.m. at Holy Cross Cemetery, in North Arlington, NJ.

The family would like to thank Ascend Hospice for all their care. Donations in her memory made to St. Stephen's Episcopal Church Whiting or Ascend Hospice, 65 Jackson Drive, #103, Cranford, NJ 07016 would be appreciated. Arrangements are under the direction of Manchester Memorial Funeral Home, Whiting. For information, directions and condolences please visit our website at manchestermemorial.net
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now