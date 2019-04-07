|
Lorraine H. Smith
Whiting - Lorraine H. Smith, 88, of Whiting, passed away peacefully Friday, April 5, 2019 at Whiting Healthcare Center. Born and raised in Jersey City, she lived in Holiday City, Toms River before moving to Whiting. Lorraine was a member of the Cedar Glen Lakes Garden Club and the Keswick Club Pool. She volunteered for home resales at Cedar Glen Lakes. Lorraine was a member of St. Stephen's Episcopal Church in Whiting.
She was predeceased by her husband, John J. Smith in 2008 and her son, Walter G. Smith in 2001. She is survived by three sons, Thomas J. Smith and his wife, Donna of Manahawkin, NJ, William J. Smith of Vernon, NJ and John C. Smith and his wife, Kathy of Wilmington, DE; one sister, Marjorie LaVista of Linden, NJ; four grandchildren, TJ and his wife, Sherri, Tyler, Kyla and Daniel and four great-grandchildren.
A Viewing will be held at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 180 Route 539, Whiting, NJ, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. followed by a Mass at 11 a.m. Interment will take place at 1:30 p.m. at Holy Cross Cemetery, in North Arlington, NJ.
The family would like to thank Ascend Hospice for all their care. Donations in her memory made to St. Stephen's Episcopal Church Whiting or Ascend Hospice, 65 Jackson Drive, #103, Cranford, NJ 07016 would be appreciated. Arrangements are under the direction of Manchester Memorial Funeral Home, Whiting. For information, directions and condolences please visit our website at manchestermemorial.net
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 7, 2019