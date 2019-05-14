Services
Higgins Memorial Home
20 Center Street
Freehold, NJ 07728
(732) 462-0895
Viewing
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Higgins Memorial Home
20 Center Street
Freehold, NJ 07728
Liturgy
Thursday, May 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Co-Cathedral of St. Robert Bellarmine
61 Georgia Rd
Freehold, NJ
Freehold - Lorraine Higgins Barber, 89, a life-long resident of the Freehold area, passed away peacefully at home on May 12, 2019. She was born on July 7, 1929 in Manalapan Township, NJ to parents Charles and Emily Higgins.

Lorraine was predeceased by her sisters, Kathleen Lamb and Patricia Glackin, her brother, Thomas Higgins, and her grandson, Patrick Ring. She is survived by her loving husband of 68 years, Donald Barber; her two daughters, Charleen (Lloyd) Reiff of Freehold, NJ and Susan (Thomas) Ring of Neptune City, NJ; her son John (Robin) Barber of Brick, NJ; her 8 grandchildren John (Alison) Reiff, Jeffrey (Suzanne) Reiff, Jennifer (Doug) Murphy, Ryan (Jessica) Reiff, Christopher (Lindsay) Ring, Katie Barber, Lindsey Barber; and her 9 great-grandchildren.

Lorraine graduated from Freehold High School in 1947. She worked for 22 years in Monmouth County, retiring as Chief Probate Clerk and Special Deputy Surrogate.

She was an active and devoted member of St. Robert Bellarmine Church where she also volunteered as a bereavement minister. She had many friends and will be missed dearly.

The viewing will be held on Wednesday, May 15 from 4-8 PM at the Higgins Memorial Home, 20 Center St, Freehold. The Funeral Liturgy will be held on Thursday, May 16 at 10:00 AM at the Co-Cathedral of St. Robert Bellarmine, 61 Georgia Rd, Freehold.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 14, 2019
