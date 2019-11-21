|
Lorraine Kinsella
Port Washington - Lorraine L. Kinsella nee Price, 91, of Port Washington, NY, formerly of Monmouth County, Keansburg, and Holmdel, NJ, died on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at her home. Lorraine was born and grew up in Jersey City, NJ. She was the beloved wife of John Kinsella, who predeceased her in 1998. A loving wife and mother, she was also a devoted teacher in the Keansburg school system for 27 years. During that time, she earned many accolades for teaching excellence from the administration, her peers and her students.
Lorraine is survived by her children Kathleen Reilly (Joseph), John (Mary McDonnell), Kevin (Krystyna), Brian (Helen), Timothy (Lisa Klein), Bernard, and Peter (Cindy), and her siblings Raymond Price, Ann Fary, and Ruth Manning (Larry). She is also survived by 19 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 10:30 AM at St. Catherine's Church in Holmdel, NJ.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019