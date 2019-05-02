Lorraine Kowalczyk



Toms River - Lorraine Kowalczyk, 74, of Toms River, NJ, passed away Monday, April 29, 2019 at Community Medical Center, Toms River.



Born in Newark, NJ, she lived in Harrison, NJ before moving to Toms River 45 years ago.



Lorraine was predeceased by her husband, Anthony, in 2000 and her parents, Nicholas and Lorraine Macrina.



She is survived by her two daughters Pam Stashek and her husband Al of Toms River, Debby Rumbolo and her husband Bill of Ortley Beach, NJ, four grandchildren Stephen and Lauren Rumbolo, Lindsay and Brandon Stashek, a sister Barbara Macrina, and several nieces, nephews and extended family.



The family will receive relatives and friends on Saturday 12:00pm - 3:00pm with a funeral service to be offered at 2:00pm at the Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals, 995 Fischer Blvd., Toms River.



In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to the , 2310 Rte 34 Ste 1D ,



Manasquan, NJ 08736 or at .



Published in Asbury Park Press on May 2, 2019