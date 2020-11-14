1/
Lorraine Kraft
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lorraine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lorraine Kraft

Atlantic Highlands - Lorraine Kraft, 77, of Atlantic Highlands, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at CareOne at King James, Atlantic Highlands, NJ. Born in Union, NJ she was raised in Linden, NJ, moved to Arizona in 1995 and back to the shore area in 2012. Lorraine graduated Valedictorian of Linden High School in 1960. She received her associate's degree from Brookdale Community College in 1985. In 1996 Lorraine became a Nationally Certified Massage Therapist. In 2005, she received her degree in Practical Nursing.

She attended Leonardo Baptist Church, Leonardo. She had a love for fun

and adventure in her life. She will be remembered for being generous, kind, loving and caring to anyone she encountered.

Lorraine is survived by her loving daughter Lisa Curtis and her husband Edward Gould, granddaughter Danielle Curtis, sisters, Dianna Walker, Carole Poperowitz and Barbara Rios and her husband Pete.

In lieu of flowers donations to American Parkinson Disease Association,

www.apdaparkinson.org in Lorraine's memory would be greatly appreciated. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Hoffman Funeral Home, Long Branch was entrusted with arrangements.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hoffman Funeral Home
415 Broadway
Long Branch, NJ 07740
(732) 222-2454
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hoffman Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved