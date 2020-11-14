Lorraine Kraft
Atlantic Highlands - Lorraine Kraft, 77, of Atlantic Highlands, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at CareOne at King James, Atlantic Highlands, NJ. Born in Union, NJ she was raised in Linden, NJ, moved to Arizona in 1995 and back to the shore area in 2012. Lorraine graduated Valedictorian of Linden High School in 1960. She received her associate's degree from Brookdale Community College in 1985. In 1996 Lorraine became a Nationally Certified Massage Therapist. In 2005, she received her degree in Practical Nursing.
She attended Leonardo Baptist Church, Leonardo. She had a love for fun
and adventure in her life. She will be remembered for being generous, kind, loving and caring to anyone she encountered.
Lorraine is survived by her loving daughter Lisa Curtis and her husband Edward Gould, granddaughter Danielle Curtis, sisters, Dianna Walker, Carole Poperowitz and Barbara Rios and her husband Pete.
In lieu of flowers donations to American Parkinson Disease Association, www.apdaparkinson.org
in Lorraine's memory would be greatly appreciated. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Hoffman Funeral Home, Long Branch was entrusted with arrangements.