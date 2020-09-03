1/1
Lorraine M. Beaver
Lorraine M. Beaver

Brick -

Lorraine M. Beaver, 72 of Brick passed away peacefully Wednesday September 2, 2020 at Acuity Specialty Hospital, Atlantic City with her husband and children at her bedside.

She was born in Baltimore, MD and lived in East Stroudsburg, PA before moving to Brick 36 years ago.

Lorraine retired from the Brick Township School System where she was a paraprofessional working with children in the Autistic and special needs programs. She loved her job and looked forward to working with the children everyday.

Lorraine was also an active member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church on Herbertsville Road in Brick, NJ. Over the years she chaired and participated in several committees, worked during special events and was famous for her homemade chili at the rummage sales.

Lorraine was a brave and strong person and battled with numerous medical problems but always had a smile for everyone.

Surviving is her husband Bill of 51 years, her children David Beaver of Brick, NJ ; Kristin Katsafados and her husband John of Brick,NJ; Kyle Beaver and his wife Erica of Forked River, NJ; six granddaughters Brooke, Kylie, Bella, Ella, Rebecca, and Brittney and her sister Cathy Shoemaker of Stroudsburg, PA.

Visitation will be Saturday September 5, 2020 from 1:00pm- 5:00 pm at the Colonial Funeral Home, 2170 Hwy.88, Brick, NJ. A Funeral Service will be offered at 4:30 pm. Cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers donations in her memory may be made to Shriner's Children's Hospital, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Sep. 3 to Sep. 4, 2020.
