Lorraine M. Ruocco
Hazlet - Lorraine M. Ruocco, 64, of Hazlet, passed away suddenly on Mon, Mar 2, 2020. She was born on Sept 5, 1955 in Camp Lejeune, NC. She grew up in NJ and she resided in Hazlet for many years. She was known for her great sense of humor, her big heart, and her love for all animals.
Lorraine was predeceased by her parents Ralph and Lorraine (Lemon) Ruocco. She is survived by her dear siblings, Ralph F. Ruocco, Jr. of Toms River, Maddalena O'Hara and her husband, Patrick of Hazlet, Charlene Ruocco of Hazlet, William J. Ruocco and his wife, Maureen, of Brick, and Tom Ruocco and his wife, Regina of Toms River, her special Aunt and Uncle Joe and Joan Walsh, her 13 cherished nieces and nephews, and her two great-nephews. Lorraine will be greatly missed and never forgotten.
In respect of Lorraine's wishes, she will be privately cremated. Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Thurs, Mar 5, from 5 to 9 PM at the Shore Point Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 3269 Hwy/Rt 35 N, Hazlet, NJ 07730. A prayer service will be offered at the funeral home during visitation hours. In lieu of flowers, donations in Lorraine's memory may be made to the Popcorn Park Zoo in Forked River, NJ, AHScares.org. For information, directions, or to send condolences to the family, please visit, www.shorepointfh.com.
