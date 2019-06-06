|
Lorraine R. Swain
Long Branch - Lorraine Rainey Swain, 55 of Long Branch, passed away on Sunday May 19, 2019 at JSUMC, Neptune. Lorraine loved music, had a great spirit and was full of laughter. A memorial service will be Saturday June 8, 2019 at 12 pm at Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 243 Broadway, Long Branch. Full obituary and condolences available online at www.LawsonFuneralService.com.
Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Long Branch, will be in charge of arrangements.
