Long Branch - Lorraine Rainey Swain, 55 of Long Branch, passed away on Sunday May 19, 2019 at JSUMC, Neptune. Lorraine loved music, had a great spirit and was full of laughter. A memorial service will be Saturday June 8, 2019 at 12 pm at Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 243 Broadway, Long Branch. Full obituary and condolences available online at www.LawsonFuneralService.com.

Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Long Branch, will be in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 6, 2019
