Lorraine Ravner
Lorraine Ravner

Freehold Township - Lorraine Ravner, 79, of Freehold Township died on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at CentraState Medical Center, Freehold Township.

Lorraine worked at CentraState Medical Center for 36 years, and created and supervised their Patient Representative Department. She was a Past President of Sisterhood at Congregation Agudath Achim Synagogue and provided religious burial services for women members of the congregation.

A Son Daniel Ravner passed away in 2013.

Surviving are her husband, Stephen Ravner; children, Shari Back (Spouse Dr. Norman Back), Flynn Ravner (Spouse Marcia Ravner; and her grandchildren, Erica Lederer (Spouse Harley Lederer), Jordan Back, Madison Back, Reese Ravner, Josef Ravner, Heather Carr (spouse Tim Carr), and Rachael Ravner

Donations may be made in Lorraine Ravner's memory to the GoFundme page:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/in-memory-of-lorraine-ravner?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1

to provide needed supplies for the CentraState Oncology staff, and comfort care items like fuzzy blankets for the patients and families who spend many days and nights there with their loved ones, as we did for Lorraine.

The interment was held at the Congregation Agudath Achim Cemetery, Freehold. Higgins Memorial Home, Freehold was in charge of arrangements.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020.
