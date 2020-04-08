Resources
Lottie Marie Trenta, born May 5,1919 in Cliffside Park, NJ, passed away March 20 at Leisure Park in Lakewood, NJ, where she lived for the past 20 months.

She died in her sleep of natural causes.

Lottie spent 30 years working in the packing department of Hills Bros Coffee in Edgewater until she retired at age 66.

Fiercely independent, she lived on her own until age 99, and was loved and admired by friends and neighbors in Leisure Village East.

She joyously celebrated her 100th birthday last year surrounded by forty well-wishers from around the country.

Mother of Carolyn Bradley of Sunset Beach, NC, and son Robert Trenta of Brooklyn, NY, she is also survived by devoted grandchildren Chandler Bonney, Robert Pisano, and Darrin Bradley and her great grandchildren Macy, Hannah, Samantha and Jake who affectionately called her "GiGi".

And dear to her heart were nieces Joanie Noohan, Regina Clayton, Kathy Richuso and nephew Jimmy Kelly

Arrangements are private.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 8 to Apr. 12, 2020
