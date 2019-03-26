|
|
Louella Breckenridge
Tinton Falls - Louella Breckenridge, 100 of Tinton Falls departed this life peacefully at home on Friday March 22, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She worked at Riverview Medical Center as a housekeeper and became a Certified Nurse's Aide. Louella served as a faithful member of Pilgrim Baptist Church, Red Bank for the past 76 years. Visitation will be 11 am Thursday March 28 until the funeral service at 12 pm at Pilgrim Baptist Church, 172 Shrewsbury Ave., Red Bank. Entombment will follow at Monmouth Memorial Park Cemetery, Tinton Falls. Full obituary and condolences available online at www.LawsonFuneralService.com
Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 243 Broadway, Long Branch, NJ will be in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 26, 2019