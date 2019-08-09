Services
Colonial Funeral Homes - Brick
2170 Highway 88
Brick, NJ 08724
(732) 899-9090
Louis Beato
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Colonial Funeral Homes - Brick
2170 Highway 88
Brick, NJ 08724
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Dominic’s R.C. Church
Brick, NJ
Louis Beato


1936 - 2019
Louis Beato Obituary
Louis Beato

Brick - Louis Beato age 83 of Brick Township died Thursday August 8, 2019 at Ocean Medical Center in Brick. Louis was born and raised in Brooklyn, NY before moving to Brick Twsp. In 1992.

He was an Army Veteran serving in the 11th. Airborne Div. He retired many years ago from the NY Sanitation Dept. in NY City where he worked for many years. After his retirement he worked for Public works in Brick Township for 13 years.

Louis was a member of St. Dominic's R.C. Church in Brick. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus in NY and the Italian American Club in Seaside Heights. Louis loved camping, model trains and he loved to dance.

Louis was pre-deceased by his wife June in 2010.

Surviving is his son Louis Jr. and his wife Martine of Fla. His 4 grandchildren, Raquel, Fallon, Chloe and Ryder. Also surviving is his loving companion

Connie.

Funeral Mass will be offered on Saturday 10:00am at St. Dominic's R.C. Church in Brick. Entombment will follow at Ocean County Memorial Park in Toms River. Visitation will be held on Friday from 4:00pm to 8:00pm at Colonial Funeral home 2170 Hwy. 8 Brick.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 9, 2019
