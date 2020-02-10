Services
Louis Candela Obituary
Louis Candela

Toms River - Louis Candela of Toms River passed away February 8, 2020 at his home.

Born in New York City, Louis owned and operated his own company American Woodcraft in New York and was a Furniture Finisher. He served in the US Army during World War II.

He was predeceased by his wife Irene Candela, his brother Anthony and sister Beatrice.

Surviving are his son Gregory Candela and his wife Laura, Daughters Karin Candela, Celia Cornwell, his brothers Michael, Frank and sister Minnie Farina. His 5 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.

Visiting will be Wednesday 4:00pm to 7:00pm at the Silverton Memorial Funeral Home 2482 Church Rd., Toms River. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday 10:30am at St. Luke's RC Church, Toms River , arrive at the funeral home 9:30am. Entombment will follow at Ocean County Memorial Park. www.silvertonmemorial.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020
