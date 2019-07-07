|
Louis Ciaverelli
Monmouth Beach - Louis Ciaverelli of Monmouth Beach, passed away Thursday, July 4, 2019 at Jersey Shore Hospital, Neptune. Lou was born in Philadelphia, PA and had resided in Allenhurst for many years before moving to Monmouth Beach 4 years ago. He owned Top Of the Line Cosmetics and Fragrances for 30 years. He was a lifelong fan of the Philadelphia 76ers.
Lou is survived by his devoted wife of 66 years Betty (nee Baratz) Ciaverelli, sons Steven (Nancy) of Oakhurst, Robert (Susan) of Baltimore, MD, and grandchildren Lily, Sara, Cotton, and Isabelle.
Services will be held in the Chapel of the Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Cemetery, 350 Provinceline Rd.,Wrightstown, NJ on Wednesday,July 10, 2019 at 10:00am.
Arrangements under the direction of the O'Brien Funeral Home, Wall Township.
For directions or to offer online condolences to the family please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 7, 2019