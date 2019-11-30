Services
Forked River - Louis D. Ferdinando, age 88, of Forked River, Lacey passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 27th surrounded by family. He and his wife Joan (Warnock) raised their family in Elizabeth and later moved to Forked River, Lacey Township. For additional information and to leave condolences for the family please visit www.laytons.net. Layton's Home For Funerals, Forked River is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019
