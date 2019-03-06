Services
John F. Pfleger Funeral Home
115 Tindall Road
Middletown, NJ 07748
(732) 671-1326
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Louis F. Alcuri Jr. Obituary
Louis F. Alcuri, Jr.

Middletown - Louis F. Alcuri, Jr., 66, passed away suddenly on March 3, 2019 at his home in Middletown, NJ.

He was born on September 4, 1952 in Brooklyn, NY to Louis, Sr. and Mary (Piombino) Alcuri. Louis graduated from Polytechnic Institute of New York University with a Bachelor of Science degree, and then earned a Masters degree in Metallurgical Engineering from the same school. He served in the Army National Guard.

Louis worked in the precious metals/dental industry for his entire career, including at Engelhard, Jelenko, Hereaus-Kulzer, and Ivoclar.

On October 15, 1977, he married Dolores Havens. They started their lives together in Matawan, NJ. Soon after, they moved to Middletown, where they lived the rest of their 42 years together.

Louis is survived by his loving wife, Dolores, and their three children: Louis III (39) and wife, Traci; Helene (36) and husband, Tim Hannon; and Veronica (33) and fiancé, Cory Zarrella. Louis leaves behind four grandchildren: Sofia (18), Oliver (9), Gwendolyn (4), and Fiona (11 mo.) and a large extended family of sisters- and brothers-in-law as well as nieces and nephews.

Louis was a devoted husband and father who was very involved in his children's and grandchildren's lives. He was a little league coach and Scout leader for his son and photographer/archivist as a band parent for his daughters. He enjoyed photography, watching the New York Mets, and barbecuing, but above all he cherished spending time with the family that will love and miss him forever.

He is predeceased by his parents, and his brothers Matthew and Joseph, as well as his mother- and-father-in-law Joann and Elmer Havens, brothers-in-law Dennis and James, and sister-in-law Christa.

Memorial services will be at Pfleger Funeral Home, 115 Tindall Rd., Middletown, NJ on Friday, March 8 from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the .

For more information, to send condolences or for directions, please visit www.pflegerfh.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 6, 2019
