Services
O'Brien Funeral Home
2028 Highway 35 at New Bedford Road
Wall, NJ 07719
(732) 449-6900
Resources
More Obituaries for Louis Commesso
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louis F. Commesso

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Louis F. Commesso Obituary
Louis F. Commesso

Spring Lake Hts. - Louis F. Commesso 84 of Spring Lake Hts., NJ died Sunday, October 6, 2019. Born in Bronx, NY, Louis was a life-long resident in Belmar prior to moving to Spring Lake Hts. He served in the US Marine Corps. Louis worked as an electrician for PATH trains until his retirement. He then drove the team bus for St. Rose of Belmar where he was a parishioner and a member of the Father's Club and the Altar Rosary Society. He coached little league, basketball and soccer. "Big Lou" was a popular figure at many Jersey Shore area sporting events, always cheering on his children, grandchildren and great grandson with his infamous whistle.

Louis was predeceased by his beloved wife of 54 years, Ellen T. Commesso in 2016, his parents Dominick and Catherine, his sisters Jeanne and Marion.

Surviving are his 6 children; Louis F. Jr. and wife Kristen of Tiburon, CA, Michael of Belmar, Gerard "Rod" and wife Katrina of Lacey Twp., Mary Ellen Martin and husband Thomas of Spring Lake Hts, Dominick and wife Christine of Summit, Catherine Juska and husband Bruce of Spring Lake Hts, his 20 grandchildren Sarah, Louie, Jessica, Kendal, Mikey, Kirsten, John, Erin, Matt, Sydney, Ryan, Graham, Olivia, Riley, Maggie, Tommy, Natalie, Dominick, Gabriella, Jack, and his cherished great grandson Angelo. His siblings; Loretta and Ligon McNeel, Cathy and Bill Richmond, Dom and Paulette Commesso and Mary Beth O'Malley. His wife Ellen's siblings; Peggy Curran, Denny Larson, Lee and Barbara Carr.

Along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear lifelong friends.

Family and friends are invited to gather Saturday, October 12, 2019, 10AM for the Rosary, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:30 AM at St. Rose Church, 603 7th Ave., Belmar, NJ. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Louis' name to Just Us Girls, P.O. Box 663 Manasquan, NJ 08736. O'Brien Funeral Home Wall, is handling arrangements, www.obrienfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Louis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O'Brien Funeral Home
Download Now