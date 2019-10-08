|
Louis F. Commesso
Spring Lake Hts. - Louis F. Commesso 84 of Spring Lake Hts., NJ died Sunday, October 6, 2019. Born in Bronx, NY, Louis was a life-long resident in Belmar prior to moving to Spring Lake Hts. He served in the US Marine Corps. Louis worked as an electrician for PATH trains until his retirement. He then drove the team bus for St. Rose of Belmar where he was a parishioner and a member of the Father's Club and the Altar Rosary Society. He coached little league, basketball and soccer. "Big Lou" was a popular figure at many Jersey Shore area sporting events, always cheering on his children, grandchildren and great grandson with his infamous whistle.
Louis was predeceased by his beloved wife of 54 years, Ellen T. Commesso in 2016, his parents Dominick and Catherine, his sisters Jeanne and Marion.
Surviving are his 6 children; Louis F. Jr. and wife Kristen of Tiburon, CA, Michael of Belmar, Gerard "Rod" and wife Katrina of Lacey Twp., Mary Ellen Martin and husband Thomas of Spring Lake Hts, Dominick and wife Christine of Summit, Catherine Juska and husband Bruce of Spring Lake Hts, his 20 grandchildren Sarah, Louie, Jessica, Kendal, Mikey, Kirsten, John, Erin, Matt, Sydney, Ryan, Graham, Olivia, Riley, Maggie, Tommy, Natalie, Dominick, Gabriella, Jack, and his cherished great grandson Angelo. His siblings; Loretta and Ligon McNeel, Cathy and Bill Richmond, Dom and Paulette Commesso and Mary Beth O'Malley. His wife Ellen's siblings; Peggy Curran, Denny Larson, Lee and Barbara Carr.
Along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear lifelong friends.
Family and friends are invited to gather Saturday, October 12, 2019, 10AM for the Rosary, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:30 AM at St. Rose Church, 603 7th Ave., Belmar, NJ. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Louis' name to Just Us Girls, P.O. Box 663 Manasquan, NJ 08736. O'Brien Funeral Home Wall, is handling arrangements, www.obrienfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019