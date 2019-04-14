|
Louis F. Johnson
Long Branch - Louis Frank Johnson, age 60 of Long Branch, passed away Wednesday, April 3, 2019 from natural causes. Louis was an artist who enjoyed painting as well as working with neon. He was also a plumber affiliated with Local #1 Plumbers Union of New York.
He was predeceased by his parents, Edward and Fanny Johnson. He is survived by his loving sister, Deborah Muolo of Shrewsbury and two brothers, Richard Johnson of Long Branch and Frank Johnson of Tinton Falls.
A memorial gathering will be held on Tuesday, April 16 from 6:00 pm until the time of the service at 7:00 pm at the Damiano Funeral Home, 191 Franklin Avenue in Long Branch. Letter of condolence may be sent through the web at www.damianofuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 14, 2019