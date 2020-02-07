|
Louis F. Sarno
Point Pleasant Beach - Louis F. Sarno, 93, of Point Pleasant Beach passed away on February 3, 2020 at Complete Care in Brick. Louis was born and raised in Jersey City, NJ. He moved to Brick in 1957, where he lived until moving to Point Pleasant Beach 30 years ago. Louis served our country in the US Army. He worked at A&P in Bayville, Point Pleasant and Monmouth County for 40 years. He didn't want to stop working, so he continued to work at Colonial Ranch Market in Point Pleasant for about 10 years. Louis stopped working only 5 years ago!
Louis was predeceased by his beloved wife, Joan V. Sarno on January 26, 2020, his brother John and his sister Ella. He is survived by his sons Jeffrey Sarno of Wall and Ron Sarno and his wife Melissa of Brewster, NY and his two grandchildren Marcus and Andea Sarno.
A viewing will be held on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 from 12:00-2:00PM at Van Hise & Callagan Funeral Home, 812 Arnold Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach. Interment will follow at Atlantic View Cemetery, Manasquan.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 7 to Feb. 13, 2020