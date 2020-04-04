|
|
Louis G. Chazen
Spring Lake Heights - Louis "Lou" George Chazen 74, of Spring Lake Heights, NJ, passed away peacefully on March 30 from complications of COVID-19. He was born in Paterson, NJ, to Harry and Edna Chazen. He grew up in Saddle Brook, NJ, attended Rutgers University for undergraduate studies and received his Master's Of Business Administration degree from Cal State Fullerton. Lou lived in Morris Township, NJ where he raised his family before moving to Spring Lake Heights nineteen years ago. He worked as a Global Sales and Marking Manager for Diamond Shamrock Corporation in Morristown, NJ and then at Saint-Gobain in Mountainside, NJ, retiring in 2011. Lou served as a Captain in the US Army. He was a member of the Spring Lake-Brielle Rotary Club, Master Mason of Ocean Lodge No. 89 F. & A.M. and member of the Rutgers Alumni Association.
Lou is survived by his wife of forty-nine years, the love of his life, Mary Ellen (nee Bleakley) of Spring Lake Heights, his two sons, Scott (Michele) of Parsippany, NJ and Mark (Rory) of Chatham, NJ and he was a loving grandfather to his five grandchildren Carlin, Emmy, Molly, Jack and Hanna Chazen. He is also survived by his two sisters Tobie (Jeffrey) Reifman of Fairlawn, NJ, Renee (Marc) Robbins of Paramus, NJ and a brother Paul (Nancy) Chazen of Fairlawn, NJ, as well as many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and medical staff at Hackensack Meridian Jersey Shore University Medical Center for their amazing care and loving support.
Donations can be made in Lou's memory to the Department of Neurology/Myasthenia Gravis Research Fund at the University of Pennsylvania online at https://giving.apps.upenn.edu/fund?program=MED&fund=603701 or send to:
Penn Medicine Development and Alumni Relations
3535 Market Street
Suite 750
Philadelphia, PA 19104
Make checks payable to "The Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania"
You can also donate to the Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America at https://interland3.donorperfect.net/weblink/weblink.aspx?name=E248489&id=3
A memorial to celebrate Lou's life will be held at a later date. Committal will be private.
O'Brien Funeral Home, Wall, NJ will be in charge of arrangements, to offer online condolences to the family please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020