1/
Louis G. Prudenti
1941 - 2020
Louis G. Prudenti

Lakewood - Louis Guido Prudenti, 79, peacefully passed away, surrounded by his family, on Sunday, August 30, 2020. He grew up in Jersey City, where he was a graduate of Ferris High School. He proudly served in the United States Navy from 1960-1965. Later in life he pursued his passion and graduated from the French Culinary Institute in Manhattan, NY.

Lou and his wife of 54 years, Claire, loved to dance, travel and cook. Everyone looked forward to their desserts! Lou was an avid golfer and he was actively involved in his local community as Vice president of the Italian American club.

Lou was predeceased by his parents, Alfonso and Marion (Gagliano) Prudenti, his granddaughter Olivia and his brother in law, Frank Masters. He is survived by his beloved wife of 54 years, Claire (Noble) his daughter , Natalie, his son Dan, his daughter in law Sandy, his grandchildren Jack, Avery, Mia and Ryan, his sisters Antoinette Masters, Mary Prudenti, brother Joseph, sister in law Marilyn (Spinelli) Prudenti, his sister Lucy Maak, brother in law Bill Maak, his Uncle Dominic (Sonny) Gagliano, and numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers please make donations in Louis' memory to the American Heart Foundation.

A viewing will be held on Wednesday from 4 pm to 8 pm at Weatherhead Young Funeral Home 885 Mantoloking Rd, Brick Township, NJ. Please contact the funeral home for funeral mass information. Cremation will be held privately.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
2
Viewing
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Weatherhead Young Funeral Home - Brick
Funeral services provided by
Weatherhead Young Funeral Home - Brick
885 Mantoloking Road
Brick, NJ 08723
(732) 920-1811
