|
|
Louis Graziano
Manalapan - Louis Graziano passed away on February 21, 2019. He was 71 years old. Louis was born in Jersey City and raised in Iselin, NJ before residing in Manalapan, NJ and raising a family.
He is survived by his wife Susan, his son Brian and daughter-in-law Katie, his son Kevin and daughter-in-law Stephanie, his son Steven and fiancé Jennifer and three granddaughters, Lily, Gianna and Viviana, his brother Anthony and sister-in-law Elaine and his sister Maryann, also an aunt and uncle, nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.
Louis worked for Chevron Oil Co. in Perth Amboy, NJ as a program analyst and then for Bristol-Myers Squibb in NJ as a director in information technology. His special enjoyment was coaching his sons' baseball teams and caring for and racing his horses.
Visitation will be held on February 24, 2019 from 3pm - 7pm at Freeman Funeral Home, 344 Route 9 North, Manalapan, NJ. Viewing will also be held at the funeral home at 10am on February 25, 2019 followed by mass at 11:30am at St. Thomas More Church, 186 Gordons Corner Road, Manalapan, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Lisa's Army either online at lisasarmy.salsalabs.org or via check to Lisa's Army, 8945 Ridge Avenue, Unit #8, Philadelphia, PA 19128. For online condolences and directions, please visit www.freemanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 22, 2019