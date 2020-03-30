|
|
Louis H. Zeni
Holmdel - Louis H. Zeni, 89 of Holmdel passed away Friday, March 27, 2020, at Bayshore Community Hospital. He was an Army Veteran, Communicant of St. Josephs RC Church, Keyport and was a self-employed Building Maintenance Contractor.
Louis is predeceased by his parents; Henry and Faustina Zeni, his wife Mary, and his son David. He is survived by his loving children; LouAnn Coletti and her husband Joe of Matawan, Richard Zeni and his wife Desiree of Denver, CO and four cherished grandchildren; Lauren Coletti, Christina, Lisa and Matthew Zeni and his daughter in law Maria Zeni of Hazlet.
Louis will be dearly missed by all that knew him. Services will be private. To leave the family a condolence please see the tribute page at www.dayfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020