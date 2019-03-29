Services
O'Brien Funeral Home
2028 Highway 35 at New Bedford Road
Wall, NJ 07719
(732) 449-6900
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Rose Church
Belmar, NJ
Louis J. Aiese Obituary
Louis J. Aiese

Manasquan - Louis J. Aiese, 80, of Manasquan, passed away on Tuesday, March 26, 2019.

Mr. Aiese was born and raised in Brooklyn, where he graduated from Lincoln High School in Coney Island. He would go on to be the first member of his family to graduate from college. He started his career with his family's business, South Marlboro Roofing, working alongside his father and brothers. He would go on to be a successful builder and contractor. After leaving Brooklyn, Mr. Aiese lived in Middletown, Morganville and Colts Neck, before moving to Four Seasons, some 20 years ago. His family was proud to have lived in homes that he built in Morganville and Colts Neck.

Mr. Aiese was an avid golfer and member of Bella Vista Country Club, and a member of the Knights of Columbus. His life was enriched by many treasured friendships. Above all, he was a devoted husband, father and grandfather, who enjoyed nothing more than spending time with his family.

Mr. Aiese was predeceased by his parents, Louis and Mary (Ioviero) Aiese, as well as his brothers, Michael and Frank Aiese. He is survived by his beloved wife of 59 years, Kathleen (Ferrante), and their daughters, Anna Marie Conway and her husband Thomas, Howell, Kathleen Li and her husband James, Howell, Darlene Venturini and her husband Luciano, Howell, Christine Aiese, Colts Neck, and Mary Schiller and her husband Jan, Howell. Also surviving are grandchildren, Thomas and his wife Carolyn Conway, Matthew and Peter Conway, Michael and Joseph Li, Amanda Stives and her husband John, Sara Venturini, Robert Borgia, and Rachel and Katie Schiller, as well as a great-grandson, Charles Conway. Mr. Aiese is also survived by his sisters, Lena DellaBella and Connie Cuccurullo, both of Brooklyn.

Visitation will take place at O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy. 35, Wall, on Friday, March 29, 2019, from 2-4 and 7-9 PM. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Rose Church, Belmar, on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at 10:30 AM, followed by entombment at St. Gabriel Mausoleum, Marlboro. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimer's New Jersey, 425 Eagle Rock Ave., Suite 203, Roseland, NJ 07078, or via www.alznj.org. Condolences may be sent via www.obrienfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 29, 2019
