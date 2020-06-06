Louis J. DeFilipo



Point Pleasant - Louis J. DeFilipo age 102 of Point Pleasant died Thursday June 4th, 2020 at home peacefully. Louis also known as "Captain Sonny" was born and raised in South Plainfield. Son of the late Lena and Frank DeFilipo he moved to Point Pleasant over 75 years ago and that's where he spent the rest of his life. He was a retired sea captain who dedicated his life to Sportfishing and Yachting. He was known to many on the water as a sportfishing pioneer, teacher, and hero. He spent many years aboard the "Big Bad John" a boat owned by recording artist and breakfast sausage king Jimmy Dean. He also had chartered a boat for Roy Clark and was well known as the captain of the Jersey Lightning for many years out of the Manasquan Inlet.



Captain Sonny served in the Army during WW II. He was a Sergeant, Medal of Valor and the Purple Heart recipient. While serving in the Military he met his wife Elinor and they married shortly afterward in 1942. They were married for 72 years. For most of their married life Sonny and Elinor spent their winters in Fla. During these winters Sonny ran the helm of a Sebastian Inlet sightseeing pontoon boat and then returned to NJ for the remainder of the year to enjoy time with his family and friends.



Sonny was also a member of St. Martha's R.C. Church in Point Pleasant, Manasquan Elks Lodge #2534 and an Exempt Fireman of Point Pleasant.



Sonny and Elinor lost their son Robert in 1981. His wife Elinor died in 2014.



Surviving is his son Donald DeFilipo of Point Pleasant. His sister, Doris Clark of Piscataway. His 4 grandchildren, Jennifer, Krista, Heather and Donnie. As well as 4 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are his nieces and nephews. Jimmy, Roberta, Carlene and Alan.



Due to the Covid restrictions the viewing, Service and Burial will be held privately.



Colonial Funeral Home Brick is in charge of arrangements.









