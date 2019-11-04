Services
John F. Pfleger Funeral Home
115 Tindall Road
Middletown, NJ 07748
(732) 671-1326
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
John F. Pfleger Funeral Home
115 Tindall Road
Middletown, NJ 07748
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
John F. Pfleger Funeral Home
115 Tindall Road
Middletown, NJ 07748
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
9:30 AM
John F. Pfleger Funeral Home
115 Tindall Road
Middletown, NJ 07748
Liturgy
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Mary's Chapel
26 Leonardville Rd.
Middletown, NJ
Louis J. Martinelli

Louis J. Martinelli Obituary
Louis J. Martinelli

Middletown - Louis J. Martinelli, 70, of Middletown, passed away on November 2, 2019. Lou fought a long 3 1/2 year battle with A.L.S. He passed peacefully at home surrounded by the family he loved. Lou was born in Newark, NJ and lived his childhood in Summit, N.J. He is a graduate of Monmouth University. After his marriage to Marie Voli in 1973 they relocated to Charlotte N.C. to begin work in Boro Wood Company. In the 80's the family moved to Ohio where Lou served as Vice President of Sales for KraftMaid Cabinets. Coming full circle, they re-located to Middletown, N.J. in 2001 as the Director of Sales for Zack Painting in Fords, N.J. until his retirement in 2015. Lou enjoyed his home and family; he was an avid golfer and enjoyed spending time at his beach home in Sunset Beach N.C.

Surviving are his beloved wife Marie (nee Voli), two daughters and sons-in-law, Elaine and Brian Regiec; Lynann and Jonathan Vukusich; granddaughter, Abigail Regiec; two grandsons, Alexander and Tyler Vukusich; two brothers, Ralph (Ellen) Martinelli, Donald (Elaine) Martinelli; sister, Mary Ann (Donald) Voorhese, and many nieces and nephews.

Lou was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Carmella Martinelli, and his sister Judy Mausser.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, from 2-4 & 7-9 pm at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, 115 Tindall Road, Middletown. Funeral services are scheduled for Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 9:30 at the funeral home. A Funeral Liturgy will be offered at 10:30 am at St. Mary's Chapel, 26 Leonardville Rd., Middletown. Burial will follow at Fair View Cemetery, Middletown

In lieu of flowers please consider a contribution in Louis's name to Joan Dancy and Pals at www.joandancyandpals.org

For more information, to send condolences or for directions, please visit www.pflegerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019
