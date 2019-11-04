|
|
Louis J. Martinelli
Middletown - Louis J. Martinelli, 70, of Middletown, passed away on November 2, 2019. Lou fought a long 3 1/2 year battle with A.L.S. He passed peacefully at home surrounded by the family he loved. Lou was born in Newark, NJ and lived his childhood in Summit, N.J. He is a graduate of Monmouth University. After his marriage to Marie Voli in 1973 they relocated to Charlotte N.C. to begin work in Boro Wood Company. In the 80's the family moved to Ohio where Lou served as Vice President of Sales for KraftMaid Cabinets. Coming full circle, they re-located to Middletown, N.J. in 2001 as the Director of Sales for Zack Painting in Fords, N.J. until his retirement in 2015. Lou enjoyed his home and family; he was an avid golfer and enjoyed spending time at his beach home in Sunset Beach N.C.
Surviving are his beloved wife Marie (nee Voli), two daughters and sons-in-law, Elaine and Brian Regiec; Lynann and Jonathan Vukusich; granddaughter, Abigail Regiec; two grandsons, Alexander and Tyler Vukusich; two brothers, Ralph (Ellen) Martinelli, Donald (Elaine) Martinelli; sister, Mary Ann (Donald) Voorhese, and many nieces and nephews.
Lou was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Carmella Martinelli, and his sister Judy Mausser.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, from 2-4 & 7-9 pm at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, 115 Tindall Road, Middletown. Funeral services are scheduled for Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 9:30 at the funeral home. A Funeral Liturgy will be offered at 10:30 am at St. Mary's Chapel, 26 Leonardville Rd., Middletown. Burial will follow at Fair View Cemetery, Middletown
In lieu of flowers please consider a contribution in Louis's name to Joan Dancy and Pals at www.joandancyandpals.org
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019