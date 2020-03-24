|
Louis J. Riccitelli
Toms River - Louis J. Riccitelli, 88, of Toms River, NJ passed away March 24, 2020 at the Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus. Born in Newark, NJ he graduated Central High School. He attended Newark College of Engineering and Stevens Institute of Technology, Hoboken. He was a veteran of the Korean War, serving honorably in the US Navy, March 1951 thru March 1955. He served aboard the Destroyer Escort USS Coolbaugh DE-217 attaining the rating of Quartermaster First Class. He was an active member of the Garden State Chapter of the Destroyer Escort Sailors Association (DESA) serving as Membership Chairman and Trustee. He and his wife Margaret took up residence in Hazlet, NJ where they raised their four children. Lou was actively involved in the Hazlet Youth Athletic League, serving in the JYAL baseball league and as a Cub Scout Leader.
He was employed for thirty years at the U.S. Army Electronics Command, Fort Monmouth, NJ, serving as a Procurement Contracting Officer. At the time of his retirement he held the position of Procurement Branch Chief. In 1989 Lou and his wife moved to the Greenbriar Woodlands Community, Toms River where he became involved in many community activities. He was able to further his enjoyment of photography and creation and display of slide shows as a member of the Camera Club.
Louis is predeceased by his loving wife Margaret.
He is survived by his four sons, Steven and wife Linda of Glendora, Richard of Tinton Falls, Ronald and wife Lorraine of Barnegat and Nicholas and Mary of Hazlet and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. He is also survived by a brother, Richard and his wife Margaret of Manchester and numerous other relatives and friends.
Arrangements are under the direction of the D'Elia Funeral Home 1300 Vermont Ave., Lakewood, NJ 08701. Services will be held privately with at memorial service to be scheduled in the future.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 24 to Mar. 26, 2020