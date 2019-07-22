|
Louis John (Lou Jay) Strutton
Las Cruces, NM - Louis John (Lou Jay) Strutton, of Las Cruces, New Mexico, passed away on June 17, 2019.
Mr. Strutton grew up in Jersey City and the Jersey Shore, the son of James and Eileen (Daly) Strutton, and the tenth of thirteen brothers and sisters. Louis was a veteran of The United States Air Force, and received the Meritorious Service Medal and the Joint Service Commendation Medal for his service during the Cold War.
After serving with distinction, Louis became a self-taught and skilled graphic designer. Mr. Strutton had a love for gardening and cooking, finding great joy in sharing those gifts with others, as well as his graphic art, writing, and photography. Louis is survived by his children Brienne, Daniel, and Jonathan Strutton, a loving fiancé, Audra Faye Mills, and nine of his siblings.
Louis will be laid to rest, with full military honors, at 11:00 a.m., on August 6th, in Fort Bliss National Cemetery in El Paso, Texas. Donations can be made in honor of Louis to Guardian For Heroes 4145 Belt Line Road, #212-267 Addison, Texas 75001
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 22, 2019