Louis Loriquet
Toms River - Louis Loriquet, 91 of Holiday City Heights, Berkeley, died Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Hackensack Meridian Ocean Medical Center, Brick. Louis was born in Gourin, France. He came to the US in February 1954. Louis worked as a Chemical Operator in Hoffman LaRoche for 36 years. He and his wife Yvonne raised their family in Lodi before moving to Holiday City in November, 1991. He was a parishioner at St. Maximilian Kolbe Roman Catholic Church, Berkeley.
He was a member of the Men's Club of Holiday City. He enjoyed bowling and bocce with the Clubhouse Leagues. He enjoyed spending time with his family, swimming, walking and watching sports (Yankees & Giants)
He is predeceased by his wife Yvonne and his brother, Marcel.
He is survived by his daughter, Martine Gabler and her husband Ray; son, Paul Loriquet and his wife Lori; five grandchildren, Jacqueline, Michael, Brittany, Kelsey, Eric and his one great grandson, Logan.
The family will receive friends and relatives Wednesday, July 15, 2020 from 3pm to 7pm and again on Thursday morning at 9am at Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals, 145 St. Catherine Blvd., Toms River, New Jersey. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10am, Thursday, July 16, 2020 at St. Maximilian Kolbe Catholic Church, Toms River with burial to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Toms River, New Jersey.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting masses to be offered at St Maximilian Kolbe, Berkeley or donations to the St. Vincent DePaul Society at St. Joseph's Church, Toms River.
