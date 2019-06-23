Louis M. Gorra



Tinton Falls - Louis M. Gorra, Jr., 73, passed away on Wednesday June 19th , 2019 at Monmouth Medical Center. He was born in Neptune, grew up and worked in Asbury Park for most of his life. He graduated from APHS and Monmouth College. He taught English in APHS for 33 years and after retiring from teaching, began an entirely new career as a civilian agent for Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office working in their evidence department for 16 years. He enjoyed many interests including being a horse owner, thespian, motorcycle rider, bowler, and especially loving the NY Giants and Doo Wop music. He was predeceased by his parents Debe and Louis M Gorra Jr. and his siblings, Michael Gorra and Gloria Simon. He is survived by his loving wife, Judy of 50 years; children Elizabeth Ceppaluni, her husband John and step­son Charlie, his son Louis Gorra III and his wife Rachael; sister Rita Campbell; sister-in-law Mary Gorra; brother-in-law Al Tricarico and their families. Friends and family are invited to view from 4-8pm on Tuesday June 25, 2019 at the Ely Funeral Home in Neptune. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at First United Methodist Church in Oakhurst at 11am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Louis' name to Interfaith Neighbors of Asbury Park or Tinton Falls Police Department. Condolences can be made at www.ElyFuneralHome.com. Published in Asbury Park Press on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary