The Villages, FL - Louis Michael Colaner, III, 80, of The Villages, Florida died on Sunday, July 28, 2019, at his daughter's home in Manahawkin. He was born in Freehold and had resided there until moving to Brick Township in 1966. He later resided in Toms River before moving to The Villages.

He was a U.S. Navy veteran and plankholder of the USS Thresher (SSN 593).

He was a graduate of Ocean County College, Monmouth University, and earned a Master's Degree from Fairleigh Dickinson University.

He was an avid N.Y Yankee fan.

He was the owner of Designated Appraisal, Toms River for 20 years before his retirement. He also owned and operated Dojo of Ocean County, Toms River.

His wife, Gloria Colaner, died in 2017. He was also predeceased by a son, Louis Michael Colaner, IV and a sister, Elizabeth Colaner Higgins.

Surviving are two sons, Michael Colaner and wife Laura and Christopher Colaner and wife Lori; two daughters, Cyndi Crawford and husband James and Lisa Rutowski and husband Joseph; his grandchildren, Tina, Nicole, Joseph, Vincent, Nicholas, Cameron, Gianna, Jake, Peter, Chloe, Matthew, and Daniel; and three great-grandchildren.

Private family services will be held at a later date. Higgins Memorial Home, Freehold is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 31, 2019
