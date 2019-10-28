|
Louis Nicora, Sr.
Louis Nicora, Sr. age 93 passed away peacefully at home, Sunday, October 27, 2019 with his son and oldest granddaughter by his side.
Louis was born, raised, and worked his family farm on Line Road in Aberdeen. He later worked as a tractor trailer driver for Knob Loch Trucking, then over 40 years for Nappi Trucking in Matawan. After retirement he drove for Freehold Cartage until age 83.
Louis was married to Dorothy Begoss Nicora for 58 years. Dorothy passed away in 2003.
Louis is survived by his son, Louis Nicora, Jr., his daughter- in- law, Virginia Addeo Nicora and his granddaughters; Ginamarie Nicora, Maryann Nicora Matthews and Kristal Matthews.
Louis was an alter server and communicant of Nativity of Our Lord Byzantine Catholic Church, East Brunswick.
A graveside service will be held Wednesday, October 30, 2019, 11 AM at St. Gabriel's Mausoleum, route 520, Marlboro. In Lieu of flowers please send donations to the in his name. To send the family a online condolence please visit www.dayfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019