Louis Puskas, Jr.
Barnegat Light - Louis Puskas, Jr., age 89, of Barnegat Light, NJ, passed away on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. Born in Rocky Hill, NJ, he lived and worked as a commercial fisherman in Barnegat Light, NJ. He also co-owned Viking Village, Barnegat Light.
Louis is survived by his wife, Frances "Fran" Puskas (nee Hansen) his three sons; John, Paul, and Matthew, his sister, Linda Jane Richardson, his twelve grandchildren, and his ten great grandchildren. He is also survived by his many cousins, nieces, nephews and many, many friends.
Visiting on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, from 3pm to 9pm at Viking Village, 1801 Bayview Ave, Barnegat Light, NJ 08006. Funeral services and interment will be held privately. Maxwell-Tobie Funeral Home, Manahawkin, NJ has been entrusted with the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in his memory to the Barnegat Light First Aid Squad, the Barnegat Light Volunteer Fire Company or St. Francis of Assisi Church, Brant Beach. For full obituary please go to www.maxwelltobiefh.com