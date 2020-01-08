|
Louise Hyson
Middletown - Louise Hyson, 77, of Middletown, NJ, died on January 7, 2020. She was born in Schenectady, NY to the late Harry and Emma (Wilkins) Knull. Louise worked at the Middletown Township Offices for many years in the Building Department, Licensing and finally as a Registrar in the Board of Health. She loved living near the beach where she could swim, tan, or be at the boardwalk. She enjoyed spending time with friends and family, in the yard, by the pool, or playing cards till the wee hours of the night. Louise was a wonderful and caring individual who would go out of her way help anyone. She and her husband are affectionately known as "Aunt Louise and Uncle Les" to the neighborhood. Louise's greatest love was for her family, especially her grandsons, Gavin and Devin.
Surviving are her beloved husband of 60 years, Lester Hyson; her daughter and son-in-law, Robin Hyson and Craig Donofrio; her two grandchildren, Gavin and Devin Donofrio; and her half siblings: Nancy Engelhart, Michael Knull, Diane Perrino, Shree Notaro, and Melissa Reynolds and their families. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews held near and dear to her heart.
A Memorial Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 3-6 pm at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, 115 Tindall Road, Middletown.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Louise's name to the "Surfrider Foundation".
