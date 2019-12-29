|
Louise Julia Quinn (Buttinger)
Louise Julia Quinn (Buttinger), 93, loving wife and mother, passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, December 27, 2019, with family by her side.
Louise was born on April 23, 1926, in Passau, Germany, where she lived her early years. It was there that she met her future husband, Francis, who was serving with the US Seventh Army. It was the end of WW II and the two fell in love. Louise bravely came to America on her own, arriving on Christmas Day, 1948. They were married shortly after and lived briefly in Brooklyn, New York. They later moved to Oakhurst NJ, where they raised two children, Francis and Patsy.
Louise had many passions and hobbies during her life. She combined her love of art and needlework to create her own beautiful needlework designs. An accomplished cook and baker, her 7 layer cakes were a legend in town, reaching as far as the palate of the Catholic Bishop in Trenton. However, sometimes her culinary efforts went awry due to the newness of the culture of her adopted country. When her young son asked if she could make a pizza, he came home to find a 4-inch deep pie topped with whole meatballs and sausages. Her family dinners were a treat and her grandchildren have wonderful memories of meals together on the patio table outside on warm summer evenings.
Louise was a talented seamstress who made and altered her designs for clients. Never one to leave a moment to leisure, she helped friends and neighbors with their tax and insurance forms for many years. Louise also volunteered for St. Michael's Church in Long Branch, NJ.
An avid gardener, Louise kept the most lovely and pristine flowerbeds and plantings. Her flowerbed edges were as sharp as a knife and she always had the answers to her daughter in law's gardening questions.
Louise will be remembered by family and friends as intelligent and energetic, with a quick wit. She was loving and dedicated to her family, and always a problem-solver. Her grandchildren remember her as kind, funny, warm and welcoming.
Louise was preceded in death by her husband, Francis and her parents, Alois and Franzisha Buttinger.
She is survived by her son Francis and his wife Jeanne Quinn and her daughter Patricia and her husband Mark Vornhagen; 3 grandchildren, Nicole and her husband Andrew Krea, Michael Quinn and Casey Vornhagen and great-grandchildren, Benjamin and Hannah Krea.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit from 9:30 am until her funeral service at 11:30 am on Saturday, January 4 at the Fiore Funeral Home, 236 Monmouth Road, Oakhurst, Ocean Township. Burial will follow at Woodbine Cemetery in Oceanport. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to The Center, 806 Third Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ 07712. For condolences, please visit www.fiorefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30, 2019