Services
Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home
703 Main Street
Toms River, NJ 08753
(732) 349-5700
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home
703 Main Street
Toms River, NJ 08753
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home
703 Main Street
Toms River, NJ 08753
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Joseph's R.C. Church
685 Hooper Ave.
Toms River, NJ
View Map
Louise Lazaro

Louise Lazaro Obituary
Louise Lazaro

Toms River - Louise G. Lazaro, age 88, of Toms River, passed away Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, peacefully at home. Born and raised in East Orange, Louise came to Toms River in 1967. Louise worked for many years for Personal Products, New Brunswick. She was a parishioner of St. Joseph's R.C. Church and was a member of Catholic Daughters. She was predeceased by her husband Randolph in 2005 and her daughter Regina in 2010. Louise is survived by her son Douglas Lazaro; her brothers Frank, Richard, Michael, Henry and Victor Salvadore. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Douglas Lazaro Jr., David Lazaro and Pamela McFarland. Visiting will be held Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019 from 2:00-4:00 & 7:00 - 9:00 PM at the Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home, 703 Main St. Toms River. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, 11:30 AM at St. Joseph's R.C. Church, 685 Hooper Ave. Toms River. Interment will follow at Ocean County Memorial Park, Toms River. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , P.O. Box 96011, Washington DC, 20090-6011 or by calling 800-272-3900. Family and friends are invited to visit www.andersonandcampbell.com to leave tributes to her family.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 11, 2019
