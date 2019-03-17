|
Louise M. Connington
Point Pleasant - Louise M. Connington, age 88, passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at her daughter's home in Brielle. Born in Wallkill, NY, Louise was raised in Middletown, NY and had lived in Hazlet, NJ for many years before moving to Point Pleasant where she has resided for the last 38 years.
Louise's greatest joy was raising her six children and spending time with her family, especially with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as well as her extended family.
She is predeceased by her beloved daughter, Donna Miller and her son, Stephen Connington.
Surviving are her daughters, Susan Miller and her husband Chester, Pamela Connington, Patricia Dapson, Nancy Rockhill and her husband John, Son-in-law Claude Miller and Daughter-in-law Candice Connington and; her 15 grandchildren, Stephen Connington, Jr. and his wife, Michelle, Jessica, Sean and Jason Connington, Candice Connington-Trost and her husband, Steve, Erin Pearce, Gregory Miller and his wife, Allison, Kendall Miller, Caitlin Dapson, Emily and Anna Kahlert, Michael and Joseph Valentino, Rose Vasa and her husband Matthew and Samantha Aguirre; 12 great-grandchildren, Alexus Ward, Paisley Louise Connington-Davenport, Emma Jean Trost, Cristopher Mozeika, Tucker Kahlert, Layla Valentino, Tyler Burke, Anthony and Annabelle Hammond, Aurora Wardell, Joseph and Kendal Valentino.
Viewing will be held on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 from 2-6 p.m. at O'Brien Funeral Home, 505 Burnt Tavern Rd., Brick with a Funeral Service being held at 5:30 p.m. Cremation is private.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 17, 2019