|
|
|
Louise M. D'Ambrosio
Ship Bottom - Louise M. D'Ambrosio, 95, of Ship Bottom, died Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, in Manahawkin. Louise was born in Philadelphia, Pa., in 1924, to Italian immigrants, Dominic and Frances, and graduated Germantown High School with a commercial degree. She married Mario D'Ambrosio in 1943 and they raised three wonderful and successful sons, Joseph, Steven and Paul. Louise worked several federal government jobs, including a quality control inspector during World War II, an Italian interpreter for the Signal Corps, and an administrative assistant at Picatinny Arsenal in New Jersey. In 1969, Louise, Mario and Paul moved to Bangkok, Thailand, for Mario's Department of Defense job, where Louise taught English as a second language, returning home in 1976.
Although Louise and Mario traveled the world, sharing adventures on planes, trains and automobiles, Louise was happiest on the beach in Ship Bottom, reading a good suspense novel and enjoying the waves.
She was predeceased by Mario, her husband of 72 years, in 2015. Surviving are Joseph, of Sunny Isles Beach, Florida, and his wife, Nella; Steven D'Ambrosio, Ph.D., and his companion Anne Van Buskirk, Ph.D., of Columbus, Ohio, and his two daughters, Michel and Cory and her husband, Evan Miller, all of Ohio; Paul, his wife, Suzanne, of West Creek, New Jersey, and their two sons, Matthew and Adam; great-granddaughter Isabella, of Columbus; a sister, Jean Alberto, of Pennsylvania; and many nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are being handled by Maxwell-Tobie Funeral Home, in Manahawkin. A private memorial and celebration of life will be held at a later date for immediate family members. Please make a donation in Louise's memory to the Beach Haven First Aid Squad or Ship Bottom PBA.
Published in Beach Haven Times & Asbury Park Press from Nov. 29 to Dec. 5, 2019